Spannhake to visit Washington library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a discussion and book signing with author Jamie Jackson Spannhake Feb. 11.

Spannhake will discuss and sign copies of her recent book, “The Lawyer, The Lion & The Laundry: Three Hours to Finding Your Calm in Chaos,” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A snow date of Feb. 25 is planned at the Wykeham Road library.

In her book, Spannhake shares a mind-management strategy that improves life, from the inside-out.

The book is intended to be read in three hours and is designed to help anyone trying to manage various responsibilities in life, including career, family, social life, personal hobbies, and spirituality, and so on, without feeling overwhelmed and exhausted.

Spannhake is a lawyer, writer, speaker and certified health coach.

Her writing has appeared in print and online.

She practices law as a partner in a small firm with offices in New York and Connecticut.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.