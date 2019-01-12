Speakers to address HBA group

The Housatonic Business Alliance in New Milford will hold its next meetings Jan. 17, 24, 31, and Feb. 7 and 14.

Guest speakers will be Bakewell & Mulhare, LLC’s Scott Mulhare, CPA, who is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Connecticut Society of CPAs, Jan. 17; PrintWorks’ Douglas Johnson, who is an experienced graphic designer and printer who is also an expert in Adobe InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator, Jan. 24; Laurel Road Bank’s Darren Piper, who has more than 18 years of experience in the area of commercial lending during which he has assisted many customers, both large and small with achieving their business goals, Jan. 31; LAB Media’s Lisa Berte, who is a digital graphic designer with several years’ experience developing and creating professional, user-friendly websites Feb. 7; and Evan Garrity of E. Garrity Water Solutions, a local premier water well company, Feb. 14.

Meetings are held at 7 a.m. at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St. in New Milford.