Special event planned at Habitat’s ReStore

Housatonic Habitat for Humanity will hold a 10th anniversary sale at its store, ReStore, May 28 through June 1 to thank customers for their support of its mission of building workforce housing for first-time homebuyers in the Greater Danbury area.

ReStore, located at 51 Austin St. in Danbury, will offer featured discounts each of the five days.

Not for shoppers only, the week will include a series of programs for all family members from dads to teens.

Headlining the activities on June 1 will be three free STEM workshops led by Microsoft associates, including coding in Minecraft, creating a robotic finger, and creating digital art with Windows 10.

Children of all ages are invited to play at the six XBox gaming stations.

The Bach to Rock Music School of Ridgefield will also provide hands-on opportunities for those interested in trying a new instrument.

Its students will perform throughout the day.

Macaroni Kids, a local newsletter, will host a crafts tent for children, and two DIY classes for adults will be offered.

Foxtrot Home will be in the tent from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. for demonstrations.

In addition, the American Red Cross will present a talk about safety and offer free smoke alaams from noon to 4 p.m.

“Treasure hunters love shopping for bargains at ReStore and even better, by doing so, they are helping us help the community,” said executive director Fran Normann.

“ReStore helps fund Habitat for Humanity’s mission to offer better access to housing for the community workforce by building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter,” Normann said.

Housatonic Habitat for Humanity has built a total of 27 homes in Danbury, Newtown, Brookfield and New Milford.