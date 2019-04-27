Special needs resource fair on tap

The Litchfield Hills Transition Center, a program for students ages 18 to 21 who receive special education services through the New Milford school system, will hold a spring resource fair May 8.

The event, geared toward families with young adults ages 14 to 21 with disabilities, will run from 6 to 8 p.m. in room 2325 at New Milford High School on Route 7 South.

Presentations for families about the Department of Developmental Services, the Bureau of Rehabilitative Services, the Department of Rehabilitation Services, guardianship, special needs trusts, Ability Beyond’s ATLAS Program, Friends of New Milford and Marrackech will be available.

Water and refreshments will be available.