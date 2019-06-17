Sylvia Claire Onorato Sylvia Claire Onorato Photo: Courtesy Of The Onorato Family Photo: Courtesy Of The Onorato Family Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Spotlight 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

New Milford

Wooster School in Danbury has announced undergraduate Michael Yang of New Milford, a member of the class of 2020, has been honored with an art award.

Sylvia Claire Onorato , a 2015 graduate of New Milford High School, has graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Cornell University’s Honors Program with a dual concentration in creative writing and American Literature and a minor in Spanish. She has been awarded the President’s Fellowship and a full scholarship from Princeton University, where she will begin doctoral studies in American Literature.

