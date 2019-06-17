-
Photo: Courtesy Of The Onorato Family
Wooster School in Danbury has announced undergraduate
Michael Yang
of New Milford, a member of the class of 2020, has been honored with an art award.
Sylvia Claire Onorato
, a 2015 graduate of New Milford High School, has graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Cornell University’s Honors Program with a dual concentration in creative writing and American Literature and a minor in Spanish. She has been awarded the President’s Fellowship and a full scholarship from Princeton University, where she will begin doctoral studies in American Literature.
