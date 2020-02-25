Search 
Wed Feb 26 2020

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, February 26 News
News

Spotlight

|on 
New Milford

Ryan J. Fanella of New Milford has been named to the dean's list in the University of Notre Dame's First Year of Studies for outstanding scholarship during the fall 2019 semester. Students who achieve dean's honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30 percent of students in their college. Ryan is the son of Frank and Noreen Fanella. He graduated from Immaculate High School in 2019.

Spotlight highlights student achievements. To submit an item, email Editor Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com.

loading