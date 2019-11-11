Search 
Sun Nov 10 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, November 10 News
News

Spreading beauty

|on 
  • The Garden Club of New Milford has been beautifying town for many years. Members design, plant, water and maintain gardens all over town. October was a busy month. Members tended to six gardens on the Green, gardens at both entrances to town hall, six big concrete containers on the sidewalks on Main Street, two containers on Church Street, the new lighted garden on the north side of the intersection of Route 7 and Bridge Street, where the New Milford sign is located, the garden at the historical society, above, and the garden at NMVNA &amp; Hospice. The club also decorated the bandstand for the recent “Gilmore Girls” Fan Fest. Photo: Courtesy Of The New Milford Garden Club / The News-Times Contributed

    The Garden Club of New Milford has been beautifying town for many years. Members design, plant, water and maintain gardens all over town. October was a busy month. Members tended to six gardens on the Green, gardens at both entrances to town hall, six big concrete containers on the sidewalks on Main Street, two containers on Church Street, the new lighted garden on the north side of the intersection of Route 7 and Bridge Street, where the New Milford sign is located, the garden at the historical society, above, and the garden at NMVNA & Hospice. The club also decorated the bandstand for the recent “Gilmore Girls” Fan Fest.

    less

    The Garden Club of New Milford has been beautifying town for many years. Members design, plant, water and maintain gardens all over town. October was a busy month. Members tended to six gardens on the Green,

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of The New Milford Garden Club
Photo: Courtesy Of The New Milford Garden Club
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The Garden Club of New Milford has been beautifying town for many years. Members design, plant, water and maintain gardens all over town. October was a busy month. Members tended to six gardens on the Green, gardens at both entrances to town hall, six big concrete containers on the sidewalks on Main Street, two containers on Church Street, the new lighted garden on the north side of the intersection of Route 7 and Bridge Street, where the New Milford sign is located, the garden at the historical society, above, and the garden at NMVNA & Hospice. The club also decorated the bandstand for the recent “Gilmore Girls” Fan Fest.

less

The Garden Club of New Milford has been beautifying town for many years. Members design, plant, water and maintain gardens all over town. October was a busy month. Members tended to six gardens on the Green,

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of The New Milford Garden Club

The Garden Club of New Milford has been beautifying town for many years. Members design, plant, water and maintain gardens all over town. October was a busy month. Members tended to six gardens on the Green, gardens at both entrances to town hall, six big concrete containers on the sidewalks on Main Street, two containers on Church Street, the new lighted garden on the north side of the intersection of Route 7 and Bridge Street, where the New Milford sign is located, the garden at the historical society, above, and the garden at NMVNA & Hospice. The club also decorated the bandstand for the recent “Gilmore Girls” Fan Fest.

loading