Spreading holiday cheer

    Students from the Glenholme School in Washington recently prepared and delivered Thanksgiving baskets to the Northwest Connecticut Visiting Nurse Association for distribution to local families in need. The baskets were packaged by students and filled with non-perishable food donations from Glenholme staff. The school provided 12 baskets this year, each to be delivered by the VNA. Above, students Ian C., Paul M. and James T. load the car with the baskets. The Glenholme School is a therapeutic boarding and day school for students ages 10-21 with various learning, social and emotional differences.

Students from the Glenholme School in Washington recently prepared and delivered Thanksgiving baskets to the Northwest Connecticut Visiting Nurse Association for distribution to local families in need. The baskets were packaged by students and filled with non-perishable food donations from Glenholme staff. The school provided 12 baskets this year, each to be delivered by the VNA. Above, students Ian C., Paul M. and James T. load the car with the baskets. The Glenholme School is a therapeutic boarding and day school for students ages 10-21 with various learning, social and emotional differences.

