Spring fling to aid VNA Home’s Hope Fund

VNA Home, Inc. in New Milford will hold a spring fling May 19 from noon to 4 p.m.

The event, which will be held at 1 Old Park Lane Road, will feature vendors, food, entertainment and more.

The spring fling will raise funds for the There’s Always Hope Fund, which helps many low-income individuals who could not otherwise receive services at home.

VNA Home, Inc. is a local, non-medical, in-home care agency affiliated with New Milford VNA & Hospice.

The organization provides short- and long-term care and non-medical services that help clients remain safe and independent in their own homes.

VNA Home became an established incorporation on July 1, 2013. The following year it was deemed a non-profit.

In May 2014 the Hope Fund was created after receiving a call from Russell Posthauer who asked for assistance for his long-term partner, Hope Meinhardt.

VNA Home scheduled a free in-home assessment in which Nichole Brant, then care coordinator, discussed with them what the organization could do.

The weekend before services began, VNA Home learned Meinhardt had been admitted to the hospital and soon after died.

Posthauer donated $3,000 to VNA Home in memory of his partner and VNA Home established the There’s Always Hope Fund.