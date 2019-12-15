Search 
Sun Dec 15 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, December 15 News
News

Stewart to discuss Chinese medicine

|on 
  • Jampa Mackenzie Stewart, Doctor of Oriental Medicine, of Valley Spirit and Wellness Center in Washington Depot, will lead a program, “Eight Branches of Traditional Chinese Medicine for Health &amp; Healing,” Jan. 2, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington. Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Memorial Library / The News-Times Contributed

    Jampa Mackenzie Stewart, Doctor of Oriental Medicine, of Valley Spirit and Wellness Center in Washington Depot, will lead a program, “Eight Branches of Traditional Chinese Medicine for Health & Healing,” Jan. 2, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington.

    less

    Jampa Mackenzie Stewart, Doctor of Oriental Medicine, of Valley Spirit and Wellness Center in Washington Depot, will lead a program, “Eight Branches of Traditional Chinese Medicine for Health &

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Memorial Library
Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Memorial Library
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Jampa Mackenzie Stewart, Doctor of Oriental Medicine, of Valley Spirit and Wellness Center in Washington Depot, will lead a program, “Eight Branches of Traditional Chinese Medicine for Health & Healing,” Jan. 2, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington.

less

Jampa Mackenzie Stewart, Doctor of Oriental Medicine, of Valley Spirit and Wellness Center in Washington Depot, will lead a program, “Eight Branches of Traditional Chinese Medicine for Health &

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Memorial Library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a program, “Eight Branches of Traditional Chinese Medicine for Health & Healing,” Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Jampa Mackenzie Stewart, Doctor of Oriental Medicine, of Valley Spirit and Wellness Center in Washington Depot, will lead the program at the Wykeham Road library.

While acupuncture is the best known form of Chinese Medicine practiced in the U.S., there are actually seven additional branches of Traditional Chinese Medicine that have been developed and used to successfully treat patients for thousands of years.

Stewart, a licensed acupuncturist, will explain and demonstrate different forms of Chinese medical treatment for health and healing.

Stewart has been practicing Traditional Classical Chinese Medicine for over 25 years.

A valedictorian graduate from Southwest Acupuncture College in Santa Fe, he served as professor and dean of clinical studies at AOMA Graduate School of Integrative Medicne in Austin, Texas.

He is also a master of Tai Chi and the author of two books and over 50 published articles.

Stewart is practicing and teaching at Valley Spirit Wellness Center in Washington Depot, and is licensed in both Connecticut and Texas.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

loading