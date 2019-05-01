Search 
Wed May 1 2019

Wednesday, May 1 News
News

Stop & Shop workers ‘grateful’ for support

on

To the Editor:

One of the many positive aspects of living and working in a small town is the community support.

This was abundantly clear when the workers at Stop & Shop went on strike.

Support for the workers was overwhelming, whether it was loyal customers, or people that live in the town.

The many prizes, gallons of coffee, dozens of doughnuts and snacks, as well as the many bottles of water and multiple grinders that the community brought to the picket line was greatly appreciated by all.

The outpouring of community support, as well as the willingness of the customers to shop somewhere else, were the most important aspects to the success of the strike.

We all appreciate the sacrifices the community made on our behalf, and we are extremely grateful.

Phil Extance

Steward for UFCW Local 919

Stop & Shop New Milford

loading