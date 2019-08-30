StoryWalk open in New Milford

New Milford Public Library has teamed up with downtown businesses to present a StoryWalk through Sept. 7.

The StoryWalk begins at the library, where individuals can pick up a map of the book page locations and then spend some time in New Milford’s downtown while reading the StoryWalk book, “The Secret Life of Squirrels.”

After, participants can return to the Main Street library to receive a bookmark and a chance to win a copy of the book.

StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and 14 countries including, Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea.