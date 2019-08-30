Search 
Fri Aug 30 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, August 30 News
News

StoryWalk open in New Milford

on

New Milford Public Library has teamed up with downtown businesses to present a StoryWalk through Sept. 7.

The StoryWalk begins at the library, where individuals can pick up a map of the book page locations and then spend some time in New Milford’s downtown while reading the StoryWalk book, “The Secret Life of Squirrels.”

After, participants can return to the Main Street library to receive a bookmark and a chance to win a copy of the book.

StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and 14 countries including, Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea.

loading