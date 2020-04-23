Search 
Thu Apr 23 2020

Thursday, April 23 News
News

Stuck-at-Home Challenge open to public

|on 

New Milford Public Library is offering a Family Stuck-at-Home Challenge.

There are 14 different challenges listed on the library website—from trying a new recipe to showing a pet doing a trick.

Families can take these challenges at home, while still social distancing.

Participants are encouraged to take pictures of their challenge attempts and then fill out the online form at www.newmilfordlibrary.org.

A form for each completed challenge can be filled out so participants can enter to win one of the three prize packs: a game and movie night pack, a family arts and crafts pack, or a kitchen wizard sampler pack.

The items included in each of the family prize packs are listed on the website.

Winners and photos will be posted on the Teen Facebook page, New Milford Public Library-Teens, and on Twitter, @AndNMPL.

For more information or to send in photos, email Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.

