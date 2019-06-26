Student ‘grateful’ for support of school project

To the Editor:

Thank you, thank you, thank you! When I wrote a letter back in February asking you to send items of interest that might help me learn abut your state for a school project, I had no idea that I would receive six pieces of mail from your state.

I was so excited when packages started arriving from different places in Connecticut. I received a T-shirt, sand, soap, postcards and many other unique items.

I couldn’t fit all of the good stuff you sent me on my little shoe box for my project.

Since you shared so much information with me about Connecticut, I wanted to share a little bit of information with you about Virginia. The capital of Virginia is Richmond and there are five regions in Virginia. My school is located in the Piedmont region.

This project could not have been the success it was without you. I am so grateful.

Janie

Third-grade student

Mrs. Lyons class

Langley School

McLean, Va.