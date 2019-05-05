Search 
Sunday, May 5 News
Student of the Month

  • The Rotary Club of New Milford recently presented its March Student of the Month Award to New Milford High School senior Michaela Zegarelli. Michaela has received the NMHS Emerging Artist Award, is a member of the Spanish Honor Society and SADD, is a NAMES facilitator, a physical education leader and a child development intern. She also assists with the Senior Art Show, plays NMHS field hockey and works with special needs students. She will attend Springfield College to study communication science and disorders, with a career goal of working in speech and language pathology. Michaela is shown above with, from left to right, Rotarian Tom McSherry and NMHS art teacher Kristi Soucie. Photo: Courtesy Of Rotary Club Of New Milford / The News-Times Contributed

