The Rotary Club of New Milford recently presented its June Student of the Month Award to Caleb Gaylord. Caleb is a youth and worship leader at his church, has volunteered with Relay for Life and traveled to Puerto Rico with his youth group to aide in relief efforts. He plays guitar and writes music, having won first place in regionals and advanced to the nationals this summer. Caleb will attend Nyack College in the fall, where he will major in intercultural and Biblical studies with a goal of mission work in impoverished countries. Caleb is shown above with, from left to right, Rotarians Cheyrisse Boone and Tom McSherry, Caleb's mom, Lisa Gaylord, and NMHS teacher Lisa Lee.