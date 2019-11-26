Search 
Wednesday, November 27 News
News

Student of the Month

|on 
    The Rotary Club of New Milford recently presented its October Student of the Month Award to Dylan Leddy. A senior at NMHS, Dylan is a member of the national, math and Spanish honor societies, an AP Scholar with Distinction and a recipient of the Bowdoin College Book Award. He is the founder of the NMHS Investment Club and Computer Science Club and is a math tutor. Dylan served as an intern in the mayor’s office and works at The Maxx. His hobbies are golf, politics and computer programming. He plans to study business and computer science in college and work as a computer software developer. Dylan, center, is shown above with, from left to right, Rotarian Tom McSherry, Dylan’s dad, Scott Leddy, NMHS teacher Shana Bergonzelli-Graham and Dylan’s mom, Andrea Leddy.

    Photo: Courtesy Of Rotary Club Of New Milford
Photo: Courtesy Of Rotary Club Of New Milford
The Rotary Club of New Milford recently presented its October Student of the Month Award to Dylan Leddy. A senior at NMHS, Dylan is a member of the national, math and Spanish honor societies, an AP scholar with distinction and a recipient of the Bowdoin College Book Award. He is the founder of the NMHS Investment Club and Computer Science Club and is a math tutor. Dylan served as an intern in the mayor’s office and works at The Maxx. His hobbies are golf, politics and computer programming. He plans to study business and computer science in college and work as a computer software developer. Dylan, center, is shown above with, from left to right, Rotarian Tom McSherry, Dylan’s dad, Scott Leddy, NMHS teacher Shana Bergonzelli-Graham and Dylan’s mom, Andrea Leddy.

