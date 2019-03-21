Student show to open at KAA

The Kent Art Association will open its 27th annual Student Art Show, featuring works by students from public and private secondary students in Northwest Connecticut and neighboring New York State, March 24 with a reception and awards presentation from 2 to 4 p.m. The show will continue March 30-31 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The show will be judged and KAA memberships and cash awards will be presented to the winning students.

In other news, Connie Horton, a retired art instructor who taught in New York City and Millbrook, N.Y., schools and also taught Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate Art at International Schools in Berlin, Bangkok, Scotland and Santo Domingo, will present a three-day workshop, Exploring Methods & Media,” April 8-10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for $150.

The gallery is located at 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989.