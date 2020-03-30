Student-winners named in VFW contest

The New Milford VFW Post 1672 has announced the local winners of the junior high school world-wide American Student VFW Patriotic Pen Essay Competition for 2019-20.

The winners from Schaghticoke Middle School in town are Brandon Zhang ($100 first prize) and Veronica Hilario and Karan Karkhasnis (tied for second place).

All three winners were presented with certificates and pens.

The first-place winner also received a $50 award for second place in the district competition.

No local entries were submitted for the high school level Voice of Democracy Oral Competition, where state winners move on to compete with other winners from around the world and receive a trip to Washington, D.C., culminating in an awards night where each student receives a scholarship award progressing from $1,000 to $30,000 for the first-place winner.

New themes for both the junior high and high school levels will be announced in August.

Contest rules and entry blanks will be available at local schools and VFW posts.

Other opportunities for students include a Patriotic Art contest, which is still open for entry this month.

For more information, call the local VFW at 860-354-7995.