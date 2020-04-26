Search 
Sat Apr 25 2020

Saturday, April 25 News
News

Students honored by KAA

|on 
    Tixin Zu of The Gunnery in Washington was among the students who participated in the show. She is shown above with show chairman Michael Spross with her piece, “The Wave.”

    Photo: Courtesy Of Karen A Chase
The Gallery at Kent Art Association has announced the winners from the recent 28th Annual KAA Student Show.

Cash prizes and Awards of Excellence were distributed to all of the artists shown here.

The Best in Show was awarded to Jess Zheng from Kent School for “Another Me.”

Due to an ice storm in the area, some students or advisors were not able to attend the reception.

