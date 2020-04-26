Tixin Zu of The Gunnery in Washington was among the students who participated in the show. She is shown above with show chairman Michael Spross with her piece, “The Wave.” Tixin Zu of The Gunnery in Washington was among the students who participated in the show. She is shown above with show chairman Michael Spross with her piece, “The Wave.” Photo: Courtesy Of Karen A Chase Photo: Courtesy Of Karen A Chase Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Students honored by KAA 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

The Gallery at Kent Art Association has announced the winners from the recent 28th Annual KAA Student Show.

Cash prizes and Awards of Excellence were distributed to all of the artists shown here.

The Best in Show was awarded to Jess Zheng from Kent School for “Another Me.”

Due to an ice storm in the area, some students or advisors were not able to attend the reception.