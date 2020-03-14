Studio D in New Milford recently took the stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Performers are shown above in their new piece, “Glass Carousel.” choreographed by Artistic Director Rebecca Anderson Darling. Students from the advanced motion class are, from top to bottom, Maria Pellegrino, Emmie Tesoriero, Sarah Rondini, Katie Bouzakis, Katie Hawley, Lindsey Federowicz, Rachael Tomanelli, Katie Lukens and Alexa Esposito. less Studio D in New Milford recently took the stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Performers are shown above in their new piece, “Glass Carousel.” choreographed by Artistic Director Rebecca Anderson ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Jenny Lukens Photo: Courtesy Of Jenny Lukens Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Studio D graces Carnegie Hall stage, performs showcase 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

New Milford’s Studio D’s dance company D-Tour recently made its 2020 debut at Carnegie Hall at the 14th annual Performing Arts Educators Invitational.

In addition, Studio D recently presented its winter showcase in New Milford.

The Carnegie Hall performance was D-Tour’s fourth time on the legendary stage.

The Jan. 18 event showcased a variety of talented dance groups, by invitation only, from across the U.S.

D-Tour premiered a 10-minute piece called “Glass Carousel,” choreographed by studio owner and artistic director Rebecca Anderson Darling.

It featured a musical arrangement that included works by Melanie Martinez, H.E.R., Philip Glass and Blondie.

D-Tour Dance Company is comprised of an experienced group of Studio D dancers with a rich background in modern, contemporary and ballet dance styles.

Emphasis is placed on creating choreography that highlights storytelling, partnering and collaboration in a positive atmosphere and to offer an uplifting experience to both local and out of town audiences.

The studio’s winter showcase was held in February and featured more than 50 dancers and 25 pieces choreographed by both teachers and dancers.

It was held at the 19 Main venue in New Milford.

The event has become an annual showcase, first performed to exhibit original creations by choreography students; it has grown to include a variety of dance styles.

“The winter showing is one of my favorite events,” said Anderson Darling. “It’s a more intimate setting to share our love of dance with the community.”

In addition to D-Tour’s “Glass Carousel,” advanced ballet classes performed selections from Tchaikovsky’s “A Nutcracker Suite.”

The Choreography, contemporary, tap, jazz, and hip hop classes danced to music from “Amazing Grace,” “Let it Snow,” “Shadowbird,” and “Shake Your Groove Thing,” among several other selections.

Studio D has long offered a choreography program, which teaches students the craft of creating dances and of seeing dance as an art form.

The program has been successful in developing confidence, creativity, and fostering dancers’ ability to work collaboratively.

D-Tour and Studio D will perform on stage again at New Milford High School May 30-31 for a performance of “Alice in Wonderland in Motion.”

For more information, contact Studio D at 860-350-2900 or visit www.dancestudiod.com.