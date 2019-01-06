Submissions for play festival sought

TheatreWorks New Milford is accepting submissions for its first annual 10-Minute Play Festival, “Tales from the Brookside.”

Only submissions sent via http://theatreworks.us/playfestival-event.php will be accepted.

The deadline is Feb. 14.

Plays must be 10 minutes in length.

A one-time submission fee of $5 is requested.

TW Playwrights Workshop, held each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the theatre, is available to help further development of a writer’s play.

Both beginners and experienced playwrights are welcome.

The festival/competition will be led by Jocelyn Beard and held at TheatreWorks New Milford June 4-8.

A total of 20 plays will be selected by a panel of judges from among those submitted.

The 20 selected plays will be presented once on one of the first three performance dates, June 4, 5 or 6 at 8 p.m.

Two plays from each night, voted on by the audience, will move into the semi-finals June 7 at 8 p.m.

Four plays will be chosen from the semi-final performances for the finals June 8 at 8 p.m.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners in each category.

For more information, email the 5 Brookside Ave. theater at info@theatreworks.us or call 860-350-6863.