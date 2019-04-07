Submissions sought for juried show

The Great Hollow Photographers Club is accepting submissions for its second annual juried painting and photography show slated for May.

The event will open May 17 with an artist reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with the show to follow May 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Great Hollow Nature Preserve & Ecological Research Center, 225 State Route 37, New Fairfield.

Artists are invited to submit up to four digital images of two-dimensional work for the competition (media includes photographs, paintings, collage and drawings).

There will be a $15 hanging fee for each accepted work and The Great Hollow Photographers Club will retain a 25 percent commission on all works sold at the show.

This is a fundraiser for Great Hollow, so all works must be for sale.

Prizes for first, second and third place for both photography and paintings will be donations from local businesses.

Additionally, winners and honorable mentions will be invited to participate in a follow up show at the Sherman Library in Sherman at a later date.

The subject of all the works must be of nature found within Great Hollow Nature Preserve or the surrounding area.

The deadline for submissions is midnight April 15.

The jurors will be Mary Ann Glass and Adele Moros.

For more information and an application, visit www.greathollow.org or email artshow@greathollow.org.