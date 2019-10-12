Search 
Fri Oct 11 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, October 11 News
News

Suicide crisis training session slated

|on 

A Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR) training session will be held Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VFW Hall on Avery Road in New Milford.

Individuals trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help. Attendees should check in at 9:15 a.m. A lunch break will be offered.

A certificate of completion will be given at the end of class.

According to the Surgeon General’s National Strategy for Suicide Prevention (2001), a gatekeeper is someone in a position to recognize a crisis and the warning signs that someone may be contemplating suicide.

Gatekeepers include parents, friends, neighbors, teachers, ministers, doctors, nurses, office supervisors, squad leaders, foremen, police officers, advisors, caseworkers, firefighters and others who are strategically positioned to recognize and refer someone at risk of suicide.

For more information and RSVP, call Jim at 203-770-3665 by Oct. 20.

loading