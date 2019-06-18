Summer camps slated at VCA

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford has announced its summer camp programs offerings.

An acrylic summer camp for children ages 7 to 14 will be held the week of June 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Attendees will be invited to participate in a special theme each day, such as dress like a famous artist, crazy hair day, etc.

The cost is $395 for the week, which includes all supplies.

An outer space half-day camp for children ages 3 to 6 will be offered June 24-28 from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

Attendees will work on something new, including papier mache and molding clay, each day.

The cost is $195 for the week, which includes supplies.

Children ages 10 and older are invited to concepts in drawing camps June 24-28 and July 1-5 from 1 to 4 p.m. each day.

Kari Del Vecchio will lead the camp that will focus on drawing with mixed media.

Media such as colored pencil, pastels, markers, acrylic, watercolor and more will be used.

The cost is $225 per week.

Youth ages 8 to 13 are invited to attend a video game camp creation July 1-5 and July 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Joe Guiseppi will lead the camps that will explore the art and gameplay of old-school video games, from Atari classics to Nintendo hits, and from PC favorites to modern gaming consoles.

The cost is $375 per week.

For more information and RSVP, call the 12 Main St. center at 860-354-4318.