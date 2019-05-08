Summer programs on tap at Gunnery

The Gunnery in Washington has announced its summer rowing, soccer, robotics and jazz camps.

Children ages 9 and up are invited to participate in the programs at the coeducational independent college preparatory school.

This year, the school will offer its own rowing and robotics camps.

It will also again host Litchfield Jazz Camp in July and Dutch Total Soccer in August.

Three one-week rowing camp sessions for rowers of all skill levels will be held: June 30-July 5, July 7-12 and July 14-19.

The program introduces young athletes to the sport of rowing, helps intermediate rowers to improve their skills, and assists advanced rowers in refining their training and technique to improve performance.

The program is open to boys and girls entering grades 7-12 with day and overnight options available.

To register, visit gunnery.org/page/camps/rowing-camp.

The Litchfield Jazz Camp offers students the opportunity to enroll for one or more sessions: June 30-July 5, July 7-12, July 14-19, and July 21-27.

Founded in 1997 by Litchfield Performing Arts, the Litchfield Jazz Camp is a charitable organization dedicated to changing lives through music.

The camp accepts all students age 13 years and older, from beginners to advanced musicians.

Students are taught in skill-based combos and participate in jazz and theory/composition workshops, master classes, jam sessions, evening activities and concerts.

Day and residential options are available.

Campers will perform at the Litchfield Jazz OuterFest July 27.

The Litchfield Jazz Festival performances will be held July 26-28 at The Gunnery’s Emerson Performing Arts Center.

For tickets, visit www.litchfieldjazzfest.com.

To register for the camp visit: litchfieldjazzcamp.com/camp-registration/.

Dutch Total Soccer will offer a full-day camp with day and residential options for boys and girls ages 9-16 at The Gunnery from August 4-9.

The camps is led by Dutch Total Soccer staff, all of whom have KNVB and UEFA licenses.

For more information, and to register, visit dtsnewjersey.com/gunneryovernightcamp/.

Robotics Camp will be offered for two one-week sessions: June 30-July 5 and July 7-12.

Students will work as a team to design and build a task-based robot.

They will learn how to develop a concept, select and make components, wire the control system, program the device, and then test their product. The program is open to boys and girls entering grades 7-12, with day and overnight options available.

To register, visit gunnery.org/camps/robotics-camp.