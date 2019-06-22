Search 
Fri Jun 21 2019

Friday, June 21 News
News

Summer reading program to kick off

on

Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington will accept registration for its summer reading program for children, tweens, teens and adults beginning June 24.

The program, which is based on the theme “A Universe of Stories,” will feature crafts, activities, special guests and more throughout the summer.

This year, age groups will have a chance to win extra raffle tickets for prizes based on attendance at family programs and submissions of mini reviews of books and a “shelfie” of a reader with a book.

For more information, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

