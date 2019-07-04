Search 
Thu Jul 4 2019

Thursday, July 4 News
News

Summer reading programs slated

on

Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington, as part of its summer reading program, will offer Tuesday night programs for the family.

Attendance can help participants earn extra reading tickets.

Offerings will include “ScienceTellers: Aliens Escape from Earth” July 9, a “Star Gazing Night” July 16, a “Star Wars” party July 23 and a space trivia night July 30, all at 6:30 p.m.

The program, which is based on the theme “A Universe of Stories,” will feature crafts, activities, special guests and more throughout the summer.

For more information, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

loading