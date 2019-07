Hilltop Center, the senior center in Bridgewater, will hold a summer soiree fundraiser July 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hut Hill Road center.

The event will feature hors d’oeuvres, live music and an auction.

Tickets are $25 in advance by calling 860-355-3090 or emailing bwscseniorcenter@gmail.com and $30 at the door.