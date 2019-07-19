Sunday events on tap at library

Kent Memorial Library is again offering Sunday hours this summer.

The library will be open July 21 and 28 and Aug. 4, 11 and 18 from noon to 4 p.m.

Patrons will have an opportunity to use computers, check materials in/out, or review the book sale.

In addition, an art exhibit, “Born to be Wild” by Kent native and New Preston artist Paul Sakren, will be shown through Aug. 28.

On top of the book sale, special Sunday offerings will include a story book making July 21, a scavenger hunt July 28, board games and lemonade Aug. 4, “Pin Where You’ve been” on the world map Aug. 11 and story hour with Miss Sarah Aug. 18.

For more information, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.