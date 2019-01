The VFW on Avery Road in New Milford will hold a Super Bowl party Feb. 3 from 1:30 p.m. until the end of the game.

The event will feature a hot and cold buffet, raffle prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

The cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

For more information and tickets, call 860-354-7995.