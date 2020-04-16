Sustainable living, sleep programs slated

Sherman Library will offer two virtual programs via Zoom in the coming days.

The first program, “Sustainable Living Tips on Earth Day,” will be held April 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Jennifer Prescott, also known as Jenny Green Jeans, will discuss how creating a non-toxic home not only benefits our health, but is a win for the environment as well.

The interactive discussion will revolve around easy eco-swaps for everyday items and practices.

Prescott is a sustainability coordinator who has implemented recycling systems, waste awareness and reduction programs, and indoor air quality and energy conservation education, and co-founded the D3 Green Schools Group Composting Pilot on NYC’s Upper West Side.

The 2012 Composting Pilot was adopted and expanded by New York City Departments of Sanitation & Education under Mayor Bloomberg.

A “Sleep: Do You Get Enough?” program will be held April 30 at 6 p.m.

Dr. Kenneth Hoffman, medical director of SOPHIA Natural Health Center in Brookfield, will cover the three natural solutions to sleep problems: vitamins, exercise and physical treatment. There are treatable reasons for sleep problems and sleeping pills only mask the real cause.

For more information and registration for the programs, email ablake@biblio.org.