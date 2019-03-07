Hannah Stewart, 8, and her father, Gregory, peruse the array of silent auction items at the annual Sweetheart Dance. Hannah Stewart, 8, and her father, Gregory, peruse the array of silent auction items at the annual Sweetheart Dance. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 19 Caption Close Sweethearts 1 / 19 Back to Gallery

New Milford Girl Scout Troop 40236 recently held the annual Sweetheart Dance at New Milford High School. The semi-formal event for girls and their date was open to Scouts and non-Scouts. Offerings included refreshments, a selfie booth, a disc jockey, a silent auction, games and photographs. For more pictures of the event, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com.