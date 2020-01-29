Search 
Wed Jan 29 2020

Wednesday, January 29 News
News

Tack sale slated at HORSE

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold a two-day tack sale Jan. 25-26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The sale at the 43 Wilbur Road farm will include new and lightly used saddles, bridles, various weight blankets, saddle pads, chaps, boots, helmets and more.

Discounts will be available.

HORSE is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization established in 1981 that moved to its permanent home on Wilbur Road in 1995.

Staffed by a team of volunteers, HORSE has saved over 700 horses and maintains an ongoing commitment to educating the public regarding horse care.

The organization receives no town, state or federal funding. Funds are raised through memberships, sponsorships, charitable contributions, and fundraising activities such as tack sales.

