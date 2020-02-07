Spectrum/Public libraries across Connecticut hosted Take Your Child to the Library Day Feb. 1, 2020. A variety of offerings were held at several libraries in the Greater New Milford area, including Burnham Library in Bridgewater. The library presented Pete the Cat themed activities, including crafts, a scavenger hunt, visits with Pete the Cat, story time and more. Above,

Davina Scalzo, 2, of Bridgewater makes a bookmark during the event.