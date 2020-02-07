Search 
Fri Feb 7 2020

Friday, February 7
Take Your Child to the Library Day

  Spectrum/Public libraries across Connecticut hosted Take Your Child to the Library Day Feb. 1, 2020. A variety of offerings were held at several libraries in the Greater New Milford area, including Burnham Library in Bridgewater. The library presented Pete the Cat themed activities, including crafts, a scavenger hunt, visits with Pete the Cat, story time and more. Above, Davina Scalzo, 2, of Bridgewater makes a bookmark during the event.

    Spectrum/Public libraries across Connecticut hosted Take Your Child to the Library Day Feb. 1, 2020. A variety of offerings were held at several libraries in the Greater New Milford area, including Burnham Library in Bridgewater. The library presented Pete the Cat themed activities, including crafts, a scavenger hunt, visits with Pete the Cat, story time and more. Above,

    Davina Scalzo, 2, of Bridgewater makes a bookmark during the event.

Spectrum/Public libraries across Connecticut hosted Take Your Child to the Library Day Feb. 1, 2020. A variety of offerings were held at several libraries in the Greater New Milford area, including Burnham Library in Bridgewater. The library presented Pete the Cat themed activities, including crafts, a scavenger hunt, visits with Pete the Cat, story time and more. Above,

Davina Scalzo, 2, of Bridgewater makes a bookmark during the event.

Public libraries across Connecticut participated in Take Your Child to the Library Day last Saturday. A variety of offerings were held at several libraries in the Greater New Milford area, including Burnham Library in Bridgewater, New Milford Public Library in New Milford, Kent Memorial Library and Gunn Memorial Library in Washington. Burnham Library presented Pete the Cat themed activities, including crafts, a scavenger hunt, visits with Pete the Cat, story time and more. For more photographs, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com.

