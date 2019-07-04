Search 
Thu Jul 4 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, July 4 News
News

‘Tales and Trails’ set for kids

on

The Roxbury Land Trust will hold a special summer program for the pre-K and kindergartners, “Tuesdays Tales and Trails,” Tuesdays beginning July 9 at 10 a.m. at the River Road Preserve.

The program will run Tuesdays in July at a different preserve. Each session will cover a different aspect of the land trust, starting with rivers at River Road and moving on to farms, insects, and meadows at Gavel Family, Brian E. Tierney and Styron preserves.

In the event of inclement weather, the sessions will be moved indoors to the 6 Mine Hill Road offices (and will not include a trails component.)

Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information and RSVP, email ann@roxburylandtrust.org or call 860-350-4148.

loading