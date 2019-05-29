‘Tales of the Forest’ to be staged

Studio D in New Milford will present “Tales of the Forest ~ in Motion” June 1 at 6 p.m. and June 2 at 2 p.m. at New Milford High School on Route 7 South.

The show, under the artistic direction of Rebecca Anderson Darling, is an adaptation of favorite fairy tales, including “Little Red Riding Hood” and Goldilocks who embark on a journey, teaming up with favorite princesses and confronting villains along the way.

More than 150 dancers ages 3 to 18 will grace the stage with a variety of dance genres, such as ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, tap, contemporary, acro and street dance, infused with music ranging from classical to pop and rap.

The cast includes Katie Lukens as Little Red Riding Hood; Lindsey Federowicz as Goldilocks, Maria Pellegrino as Belle and Chase Tuz as Beast; Katie Bouzakis as Sleeping Beauty; Emmie Tesoriero, Katie Hawley and Anna Silva as the Empress and the Nightingale and Mechanical Nightingale; Gigi Esposito as Snow White; Rachael Tomanelli as the Girl in the Red Shoes, Lauren Carlson as Thumbelina, and Anna MacDonnell and Avery Rubini as Hansel and Gretel.

The cast of villains will feature Alexa Esposito as Maleficent, Sarah Rondini and Cienna Schlemmer as the Wolf and the Young Wolf, respectively, Madigan Sotelo as the Evil Queen and Kati Seppa as the Witch.

The show is a collaboration of choreography and story adaptation by teaching artists and contributions from the dancers in modern and choreography classes.

The studio has been in operation under Darling’s creative direction and ownership for 15 years.

Darling has a long history as a performer and collaborator with the local, internationally acclaimed dance company, Pilobolus.

Tickets are $20 through May 25 and at the door.

For more information, call 860-350-2900 or visit www.dancestudiod.com.