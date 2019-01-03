Tea party, cookie contest slated at Gunn Library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will ring in the New Year with an old-fashioned New Year's tea party and cookie contest Jan. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Festivities, which have a snow date of Jan. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m., will be held in the Wykeham Room of Wykeham Road library.

Guests are invited to bring a tea cup; tea and sandwiches will be served.

Washington photo albums will be on view to peruse. Individuals interested in attending should email their name(s) to info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org or call 860-868-7586.

One of the highlights of the tea is the return of the cookie contest, which will be judged by professionals. Cookies should be homemade and baked by the contestant.

Cookies will be judged in several categories: most creative, best tasting, most festive, most original, baked by children under 16, and best overall.

Bakers ages 10 to 16 are encouraged to enter the cookie contest and compete in any of the categories. While the judges are picking a winner, youngsters can enjoy a hot cocoa bar, rounds of cookie bingo, a blind Oreo taste test, and a cookie decorating station.

Interested bakers should pre-register by calling the library or signing up at the front desk.

Entrants should submit three dozen cookies at least half an hour before the event. Plates are to be submitted with an entry form which can be picked up at the library or accessed at www.gunnlibrary.org.

The judges are Ann Hodgman, author of the “Vegan Food for the Rest of Us, Beat This!” and “Beat That! and One Bite Won’t Kill You,” whose work has appeared in The New Yorker, the New York Times Magazine, the New York Times Book Review, and Food & Wine, and who has written 50 children’s books; Andrea Rush, a professional pastry person for over 13 years and simultaneously was the owner of a wedding cake business, who has run various catering functions and for the past 30 years has been involved with Loaves and Fishes Hospitality House in New Milford; and Susan Rush, who has been involved with food for 45 years, started with a catering company in Cambridge and went on to become the assistant banquet chef and Faneuil Hall in Boston, ran the kitchen at a residential treatment program for children in Needham, Mass., and for the past 20 years, has been involved with Loaves and Fishes Hospitality House.