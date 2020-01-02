Search 
Fri Jan 3 2020

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, January 3 News
News

Tea party to ring in New Year

|on 

Gunn Historical Museum in Washington will hold its 12th annual New Year’s Tea Jan. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to view the new exhibit, “Washington, Connecticut - An American Story” and visit with friends.

Attendees are asked to bring their favorite tea cup.

Tea, sandwiches and cookies will be served.

The party is free and open to the public, but registration is requested as space is limited.

For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road museum at 860-868-7756 or email curator@gunnhistoricalmuseum.com.

loading