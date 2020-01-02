Tea party to ring in New Year

Gunn Historical Museum in Washington will hold its 12th annual New Year’s Tea Jan. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to view the new exhibit, “Washington, Connecticut - An American Story” and visit with friends.

Attendees are asked to bring their favorite tea cup.

Tea, sandwiches and cookies will be served.

The party is free and open to the public, but registration is requested as space is limited.

For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road museum at 860-868-7756 or email curator@gunnhistoricalmuseum.com.