Team that transformed Pavilion Hall honored

Plain Goods owners Michael DePerno and Andrew Fry have won the 2019 Award of Merit from the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation.

They join a select group of recipients recognized for preservation excellence in the State of Connecticut.

DePerno and Fry, along with the team who helped to transform Pavilion Hall, were present to receive the award at the Town and County Club in Hartford April 5.

“The most visible building in the village of New Preston, Pavilion Hall was built in 1897 to provide entertainment for townspeople and vacationers,” according to the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation. “The restored building anchors the historic village and serves as a model for sensitive adaptive use.”

DePerno and Fry purchased the building following a vote to sell the town-owned building in May 2018.

They corrected problems with the site and updated all systems, making the building more energy-efficient and sustainable, as well as honoring the original fabric of the building through careful restoration of period elements and close reproductions lost through the varied uses of the building over the years.

Pavilion Hall will be the new home of Plain Goods, a lifestyle shop located in the village of New Preston.

“We have enjoyed developing our business in a town that values its history and we are honored that the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation has recognized our hard work and careful attention to detail in bringing the beauty of Pavilion Hall back for all to enjoy,” said DePerno.

Plain Goods at Pavilion Hall is slated to open next month.

