Temple to host ‘Women at the Table’

Temple Sholom in New Milford will host its first women’s Seder, “Women at the Table,” April 4 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event will be led by Cantor Laura Breznick at Temple Sholom on Route 7 North.

The Passover Seder tells the story of the Exodus, when the Jews left Egypt, focusing on Moses and the Pharaoh.

A women’s Seder celebrates the important roles women played in the Exodus story and throughout the history of Judaism through to modern times.

“The women’s Seder is meant to bring us together to tell our story—past present and future,” said Breznick. “It allows us to be together to use our voice.”

The women’s Seder is not intended as a replacement for the traditional family Seder, but to provide a different perspective, she said.

The Seder came together when Temple member Joan Ivler noted the popularity of women’s events at the synagogue.

She had organized women’s Seders in the past and approached Debbie Heckman and Anne Waldman about creating one for Temple Sholom.

The group approached Breznick and mapped out a plan for a small event for the local community.

Family members and friends, both Jewish and non-Jewish, are welcome to join.

The cost is $5. Participants are asked to bring a dairy or vegetarian dish for a potluck supper.

For more information and RSVP, email admin@tsholom.org or call 860-354-0273 by April 1.