Search 
Fri Dec 27 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, December 27 News
News

‘The Dutch House’ to be discussed

|on 

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a discussion on the New York Times bestseller “The Dutch House” by Anne Patchett Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

A snow date of Jan. 21 is planned at the Wykeham Road library.

Christine Shugrue, Shepaug English language arts teacher, will lead the discussion about the book, which explores the indelible bond between two siblings, the house of their childhood, and a past that will not let them go.

Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk.

The program is free, but registration is required by calling 860-868-7586.

loading