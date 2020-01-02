‘The Dutch House’ to be discussed

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a discussion on the New York Times bestseller “The Dutch House” by Anne Patchett Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

A snow date of Jan. 21 is planned at the Wykeham Road library.

Christine Shugrue, Shepaug English language arts teacher, will lead the discussion about the book, which explores the indelible bond between two siblings, the house of their childhood, and a past that will not let them go.

Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk.

The program is free, but registration is required by calling 860-868-7586.