‘The Tempest’ under way in Sherman

The Sherman Playhouse is presenting its production of Shakespeare's “The Tempest” Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through July 20, as well as July 7 and 14 at 2 p.m.

The production is directed by Robin Frome, who also handled set design.

The production will feature Katherine Almquist of Sharon as Prospero, Liv Heaton of New Milford as Ariel, John Bergdahl of New York City as Caliban, John Fabiani of Watertown as Gonzalo, Lizzy Booth of Brookfield as Miranda, Patrick Fergus of New Milford as Ferdinand, Tom Mendicino of Danbury as Antonio, Michael Schaner of Sherman as Sebastian, Dean Alexander of New Fairfield as Alonso, Fred Thalen of Cornwall as Stephano and Tyler Holm of New Milford as Trinculo.

The lights are designed and executed by Al Chiappetta or Galylordsville and the costumes are designed by Missy Hanlon of Brookfield.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.shermanplayers.org or by calling the theater at 860-354-3622.