The start of a new year

-
Marissa Gillette makes her way through the early morning fog on her way to the bus stop for her first day of school as a freshman at New Milford High School.
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Marissa Gillette makes her way through the early morning fog on her way to the bus stop for her first day of school as a freshman at New Milford High School.
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Marissa Gillette makes her way through the early morning fog on her way to the bus stop for her first day of school as a freshman at New Milford High School.
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Marissa Gillette makes her way through the early morning fog on her way to the bus stop for her first day of school as a freshman at New Milford High School.
For more photographs, visit newmilfordspectrum.com.