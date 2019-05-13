Search 
Mon May 13 2019

Monday, May 13
TheatreWorks play festival on tap in June

TheatreWorks New Milford has announced the 21 plays that will compete for prizes at their first annual 10-Minute Play Festival, “Tales from the Brookside.”

The event will be moderated by Jocelyn Beard and held at TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., June 4-8 at 8 p.m. each night.

Two plays from each night, voted on by the audience, will move into the semi-finals June 7 at 8 pm.

Four plays will be chosen from the semi-final performances for the finals June 8 at 8 p.m.

The plays that have been selected are “Low & Away” by Demetria Kareman of Los Angeles; “Date Takes” by Jennifer Perechino of New Hartford; “Baby Blue” by Steven Carinci of Yonkers, N.Y.; “A Dog Barks” by Dwight Watson of Hyde Park, N.Y.; “Youth For Dark” by Keith Whalen of Peekskill, N.Y., “Foothold” by Pat Lennon of Putnam Valley, N.Y.; “Swamp Lizard” by Leif Meneke of Brooklyn, N.Y.; “It’s Not MY Party” by Adam Battelstein of Kent; “Visiting Hours” by Ken Carlson of New Haven; “The Gravy” by Nicholas Coster and Anthony Dalessandro of Gaylordsville; “Eight Ducklings” by Ellen McMahon of West New York, N.J.; “#prayforlucy” by Honor Levy of Los Angeles; “Swipe” by Christina Shaw of Pawling, N.Y.; “Dark Matter” by Donald Loftus of New York, N.Y.; “Harbor Lights” by Kieran McGowan of West Hartford; “The Exhibit” by Howard Givner of Scarsdale, N.Y.; “Bacon Clickbait” by David Miller of Newburgh, N.Y.; “Lepidoptera” by Melvin Perry of Pound Ridge, N.Y.; “Lucky” by Billie Murray of Housatonic, Mass.; “Round the Decay” by Straton Rushing of Arlington, Texas; and “Two Women Sitting on a Park Bench Talking About How Friggin’ Hot It Is” by Courtney Lauria of Danbury.

Cash prizes will be awarded in each of four categories on the final evening: Best Play, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Tickets are $20 for general admission. Tickets for all five nights are $75.

For more information, visit https://theatreworks.us/playfestival-event.php.

