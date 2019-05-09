Search 
Thu May 9 2019

News
News

TheatreWorks staging ‘Quartet’

on

TheatreWorks New Milford is presenting its production of Ronald Harwood’s comedy “Quartet” Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through May 18, as well as May 12 at 2 p.m.

This production is under the direction of Jane Farnol of Kent and features Ron Malyska of Bridgewater, Dandy Barrett and Jody Bayer of Danbury, and Timothy Breslin of Litchfield.

Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and military personnel will be admitted for $20.

The theater is located at 5 Brookside Ave., but parking is behind the Catherine E. Lillis Building at 50 East St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-863 or visit www.theatreworks.us.

