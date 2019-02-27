TheatreWorks staging ‘Race’

TheatreWorks New Milford will open its production of David Mamet’s controversial and provocative drama “Race” March 1 at 8 p.m.

Following opening night, the play will be staged Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through March 16, as well as March 10 at 2 p.m.

The play had been scheduled to open in February but was postponed due to inclement weather that impacted the theater’s rehearsal schedule.

In the play, when a rich white man is accused of raping a younger African- American woman, he looks to a multicultural law firm for his defense.

But even as his lawyers—one of them white, another black— begin to strategize, they must confront their own biases and assumptions about race relations in America.

The play has very strong language and controversial themes.

Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and military personnel and veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.

The theater is located at 5 Brookside Ave., but parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building at 50 East St.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863 or visit www.theatreworks.us.