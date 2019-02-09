TheatreWorks to hold auditions

TheatreWorks New Milford will hold auditions Feb. 23 from 3 to 6 p.m. and Feb. 24 from 7 to 9 p.m. for its upcoming production of Ronald Harwood’s “Quartet.”

A cast of two makes and two females ages 60 and older is sought.

Jane Farnol of Kent is the director.

All roles are available, and both professionals and amateurs are welcome to non-equity theater that does not offer compensation.

Rehearsals will begin in mid-March. The production will run weekends from April 26 through May 18.

Actors should be prepared to read select sides from the script with an English accent, and a headshot and resume.

Sides will be available shortly.

The theater is located at 5 Brookside Ave., but parking is behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building at 50 East St.

For more information, call 860-350-6863 or email info@theatreworks.us.