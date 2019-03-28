TheatreWorks to hold auditions

TheatreWorks New Milford will hold auditions March 30 from 3 to 6 p.m. and March 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. for its production of Christopher Durang’s award-winning comedy, “Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike.”

A cast of two men and four women ages 20-60 is sought, with auditions set at the 5 Brookside Ave. theater. All roles are available, and both professionals and amateurs are welcome to the non-equity theater.

Jocelyn Beard of Wingdale, N.Y., is the director of the play which will begin with rehearsals in early April and the show weekends July 12 through Aug. 3.

Character breakdowns and sides will be are available at https://theatreworks.us/actors/index.php.

Actors should bring a head shot and resume.

For more information, call 860-350-6863 or email info@theatreworks.us.